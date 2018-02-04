PalosFebruary 4, 2018 at 6pm to March 1, 2018 at 7pm
DEPECHE MODE Tribute - StrangeloveFebruary 10, 2018 from 9pm to 11pm
Time: February 4, 2018 at 9am to March 4, 2018 at 5pm
Location: Palos Verdes Art Center
Street: 5504 West Crestride Rd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://www.pvartcenter.org
Phone: 310-541-2479
Event Type: art, crafts
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 3 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Palos Verdes Art Center - Minoru Ohira to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot