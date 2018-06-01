 

Party At The Polls!

Party At The Polls!

Time: June 2, 2018 from 10am to 3pm
Location: Peck Park and Community Center
Street: Western Ave
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://nwsanpedro.org/
Event Type: polls, vote
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Event Description

Come meet the candidates 10.30 and 1.30

Rock the vote with live music by Andy and Renee

Bring your chair and blanket

http://nwsanpedro.org/

http://www.andyandrenee.com/

