 

Peace Table And Canvas

Event Details

Peace Table And Canvas

Time: August 29, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm
Location: JDC Records
Street: 447 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.jdcrecordstore.co…
Phone: 424-264-5335
Event Type: peace
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 25 minutes ago

Event Description

Gather around JDC Records Shop and discuss the peace-making politics of today.

