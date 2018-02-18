 

Pepe And Celino Romero

Pepe And Celino Romero

Time: February 18, 2018 from 3pm to 5pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 323-447-8517
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
https://wgt.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1010225

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
8 hours ago
Luke Rosencrans posted an event
Thumbnail

Rediscover the S.S. Lane Victory! at The S.S. Lane Victory

February 17, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
Bring the family down for a free tour of the S.S. Lane Victory on February 17th. Learn the history and workings of the only ship that served in WW2, Korean and Vietnam Wars. You'll get to explore this historic vessel and hear the heroic stories of the men and woman who bravely served our country. You'll also discover several ways for you to be involved with our floating museum.Just announced! We'll have live performances from Marsha and Larry Covin along with Churchill and FDR impersonators at…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Monday
Heather Caine posted events
Saturday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Sylvia Rodriguez Trio at Crowne Plaza, Blu Lounge

February 14, 2018 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm
Grab your dancing shoes and head down memory lane and enjoy a 20th century jazz sound.  The trio performs every Wednesday.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GH8VrHquuWASee More
Friday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Make It 13 Straight Marine Crowns For San Pedro Girls Soccer
Feb 9

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Feb 9
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Atlantic City Ballet's Sleeping Beauty at Palos Verdes Performing Arts

February 10, 2018 at 2pm to February 11, 2018 at 8pm
Get swept away into a sublime world of kings, queens, fairy godmothers and storybook creatures as the treasured tale of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty comes alive in the most majestic classical ballet of all time. With exquisite costumes and a lavish set, complete with magical effects and courtly splendor, the production includes more than 30 distinguished dancers from the nationally acclaimed Atlantic City Ballet. Featuring special appearances by fairy tale favorites like Puss-In-Boots and…See More
Feb 8
0 Comments

