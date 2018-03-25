 

Perla Batalla - House Of COHEN

Time: February 10, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Perla’s full length tribute concert to her late friend and mentor Leonard Cohen includes selected songs and personal stories gathered from two decades of touring and recording with one of music’s most prolific visionaries. While she was always a steadfast champion of his music, Cohen’s passing in 2016 reaffirmed Perla’s mission of exposing more of Canada’s poet laureate’s output to a public mostly familiar with the well-covered Hallelujah. Says Batalla, “Performing this tribute is deeply personal –  these songs are part of my fiber, my makeup. They run through my veins.”

“For those uninitiated to the glories of the songs of Leonard Cohen this is a wonderful introduction … for the rest of us it is simply heavenly”
-Sing Out! Magazine

“Batalla tells an engaging story with each song she sings.”
-Don Heckman, LA Times

“Onstage, offstage, digital or analog, I love Perla Batalla.”
-Leonard Cohen

www.perla.com/house-of-cohen

Tickets: $25, $30, $35

Not Attending (1)

