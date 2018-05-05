A new work for young audiences inspired from the Prokofiev classic Peter and the Wolf, with captivating large-scale puppetry by Glass Half Full Theatre and a new instrumental score written and performed live by Mother Falcon, a band NPR describes as “the little orchestra that can seemingly do the impossible.”

This original work introduces the mischievous but fearless Petra, the granddaughter of the fabled Peter. When a wolf threatens her home and animal friends, her adventures become a showcase of bravery and compassion. Family audiences will walk away from this stunning piece of visual and musical storytelling with a new sense of empathy for the animals that share our Earth.

www.holdenarts.org/petra-and-the-wolf

Tickets: $10, $15, $20