Time: January 5, 2018 at 7pm to January 7, 2018 at 9pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
Featuring the iconic songs, "I'm Flying," "I've Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land," and a rousing book full of magic, warmth and adventure, Peter Pan JR. is the perfect show for the child in all of us... who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.
Tickets: $15 - $30
Comment
RSVP for Peter Pan, Jr. to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot