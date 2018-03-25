Peter Pan - National Theatre Live

Peter Pan - National Theatre LiveMarch 25, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Time: March 25, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 20 hours ago
All children, except one, grow up.…
And he is captured live at the National Theatre, a recorded performance of JM Barrie’s much-loved tale.
When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await. A riot of magic, music and make-believe ensues.
A delight for children and adults alike, Sally Cookson (NT Live: Jane Eyre) directs this wondrously inventive production, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic theatre.
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
‘Spellbindingly imaginative. A dazzling production.’
Radio Times
Tickets: $17.50
