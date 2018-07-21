Time: August 18, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Street: 3601 S. Gaffey St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.phogmasheeen.com
Event Type: art
Organized By: Heather Caine
Phogust is a presentation of an array of cutting edge experimental sound practitioners from the greater Los Angeles area who will converge on Angels Gate Cultural Center to create a sonic spectacle of rare proportion.
FREE.
