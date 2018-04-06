 

Pickin' Pear - Live At Alva's Music!

Event Details

Pickin' Pear - Live At Alva's Music!

Time: April 6, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, bluegrass, folk, rocknroll
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Tia Martini (Ukelele & Vox) 

Leon Elam (Banjo & Vox)  

Artist’s Website

Artist Videos

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Pickin' Pear - Live At Alva's Music! to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
Participants from ports around the world gathered in Los Angeles this week for the 2018 Pacific Ports Clean Air Col… https://t.co/nA8v4Jo3It
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @CatalinaExpress: The shining lights of @PortofLA. Visit the Catalina Sea and Air Terminal for this spectacular view #sanpedro @SanPedro
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
On March 20, the #PortofLA held a community town hall to provide an update on the progress and development along th… https://t.co/rMjBLZA67k
Twitter22 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAWaterfront: Last night, at the #LAWaterfront Town Hall meeting, the LA Waterfront Alliance unveiled the latest renderings for the San…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Calling all @girlscouts, @boyscouts, and @thecubscouts Leaders! Did you know your troop can earn a #PortofLA scout… https://t.co/miknB8O1ob
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
A view of the mountains behind #AmericasPort. https://t.co/8fjl7xzQWQ
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
In this edition of #1in9, we profile Greg Bombard, President of @CatalinaExpress and Avalon Freight Services, who s… https://t.co/whDkb6OEX4
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service