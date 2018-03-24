Time: March 18, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Norris Pavilion
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
A perennial favorite at major jazz festivals around the country, the Pieter Meijers Quartet delivers humor, lyrical artistry, and technical brilliance every time they perform. Pieter Meijers will be joined by the swinging, inspired voice of singer Brady McKay. One of the most beloved traditional jazz musicians on the festival circuit today, Netherland-born reed man Pieter was a member of the Nightblooming Jazzmen for 13 years, and since 1999, has been the leader of High Sierra Jazz Band. His highly successful Pieter Meijers Quartet has toured the world featuring great vocalists such as Rebecca Kilgore, Ruby Wilson, Nina Ferro, Paulette Pepper, Banu Gibson and Brady McKay.
Tickets: $80
Comment
RSVP for Pieter Meijers Quartet to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot