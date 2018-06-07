Plant This Movie - FREE

Big Postals Show 2June 7, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Feed And Be Fed
Street: 429 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.feedandbefed.org
Event Type: farming, food, educating
Organized By: Heather Caine
A documentary about the destruction of local food growing and the front lawn culture that developed in the 1950s. The film seeks to provide the answer to this problem by educating the viewer in the development of urban farming as a solution to more problems than just food quality and supply.
http://www.plantthismovie.com/
FREE
