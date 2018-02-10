Plini, Marco Minnemann And Mohini Dey

Rob Garland's Eclectic TrioFebruary 10, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: January 27, 2018 at 8pm to January 28, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fusion, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago
A unique musical journey with some of the hottest young virtuosos in the instrumental music scene today. Collaborative sets of music will be showcased featuring songs by each artist.
Plini (Guitar) – Artist’s Website
Marco Minneman (Drums) – Artist’s Website
Mohini Dey (Bass) – Artist’s Facebook Page
Opening ACT Yvette Young (Guitar) – Artist’s Video – Artist’s Website
Tickets: $40
