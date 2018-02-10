 

Plini, Marco Minnemann And Mohini Dey

Event Details

Time: January 27, 2018 at 8pm to January 28, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fusion, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

A unique musical journey with some of the hottest young virtuosos in the instrumental music scene today.  Collaborative sets of music will be showcased featuring songs by each artist.

Plini (Guitar) – Artist’s Website

Marco Minneman (Drums) – Artist’s Website

Mohini Dey (Bass) – Artist’s Facebook Page

Opening ACT Yvette Young (Guitar) – Artist’s Video  – Artist’s Website

Tickets: $40

