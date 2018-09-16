Poetry Apocalypse Open MicSeptember 16, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Chuck AlvarezSeptember 21, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm
Many Winter Gatgering Of Elders (Native American)October 11, 2018 to October 14, 2018
Time: September 16, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Street: 3601 S. Gaffey St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://angelsgateart.org/
Phone: 310-918-3823
Event Type: poetry, music, artists
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Poetry Apocalypse Open Mic to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot