 

Poetry Apocalypse Open Mic

Event Details

Poetry Apocalypse Open Mic

Time: September 16, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Street: 3601 S. Gaffey St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://angelsgateart.org/
Phone: 310-918-3823
Event Type: poetry, music, artists
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

http://angelsgateart.org/poetry-apocalypse-open-mic-sep-16/

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Football Holds On For 2nd Straight Victory
Sep 1

