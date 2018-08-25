PopfujiAugust 25, 2018 from 4:30pm to 9pm
Back To School FairAugust 18, 2018 from 10am to 1pm
Blues At Babouch Moroccan RestaurantAugust 18, 2018 from 4:30pm to 10:30pm
Time: August 25, 2018 from 4:30pm to 9pm
Location: Brouwerij West
Street: 110 E. 22nd St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.brouwerijwest.com/
Phone: 310-833-9330
Event Type: music, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Popfuji to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot