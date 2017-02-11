 

Progress in Renewable Energy Deployment

Progress in Renewable Energy Deployment

Time: February 11, 2017 from 9am to 12pm
Location: First Congregational Church of Long Beach
Street: 241 Cedar Ave.
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: https://goo.gl/maps/6JQmu
Event Type: meeting, climate, adult, education, political, earth, action, congress, global
Organized By: Edric
Latest Activity: yesterday

This month’s meeting of Citizens Climate Lobby, Long Beach / South Bay chapter of the nonpartisan Citizens Climate Lobby will feature an international teleconference during which the leader of companies that have developed over $4 billion of wind and solar facilities will speak.  Sandy Reisky has also been a pioneer deploying ocean wave energy and waste-to-energy technologies.

Other agenda items will include reports by chapter members of their recent progress in advancing CCL’s Carbon Fee and Dividend proposal (http://tinyurl.com/hctbqtn). 

Free admission; handicapped accessible; all are welcome.  If convenient, RSVP to edric4ccl@gmail.com.

Enter the church (https://goo.gl/maps/6JQmu) courtyard at the south-most screened gate on Cedar and follow the CCL signs to the meeting room or cross the courtyard to the elevator.  Free parking is available in the church lot on the northeast corner of Third and Chestnut (entrance is on the alley off of Chestnut): https://goo.gl/maps/BpHqtqtWz3r. The lot looks like this: https://goo.gl/maps/xurnVeBj2Fn (after rotating the view 90 degrees).

