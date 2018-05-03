 

PROVENANCE at Little Fish Theatre

Event Details

PROVENANCE at Little Fish Theatre

Time: May 3, 2018 at 8pm to May 24, 2018 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.littlefishtheatre.…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theatre, -, drama
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Provenance

by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder

directed by Holly Baker-Kreiswirth

May 3-24

Cleo’s life is spent caring for rare books in a library reached by driving up a foggy and foreboding mountain. Her only contact with the outside world comes by way of students from the village below, whom Cleo teaches to read – including a gentleman named George, who is in love with her. Cleo’s life is forever changed by the sudden arrival of Frances, a cultured connoisseur of first edition publications. Frances is on a quest to read a list of 100 books, and the last book is in Cleo’s library. Frances has also summoned her estranged daughter, Amelia, to join her. But when the final book on her list turns up missing, Frances refuses to leave and Cleo faces a hard truth about her own life. Provenance is a story about the books we read and the stories we tell.

Dates:

May 3 - 24, 2018

 

Opening Night:

Thursday May 3 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ($23 First Look//$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)

 

Regular Performance Times and Prices:

Thursdays, May 3 - May 24 at 8:00 p.m. ($27 regular/$25 seniors/$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)

Wednesdays, May 16 and May 23 at 8:00 p.m.($27 regular/$25 seniors/$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)

Sundays, May 6 (talkback session) and May 18 at 2:00pm. ($27 regular/$25 seniors/$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)

 

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $15 - $27 ($23 for opening night only)

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($25) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)

Box Office: 310.512.6030


Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for PROVENANCE at Little Fish Theatre to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Lisa posted events
4 more…
1 hour ago
Heather Caine might attend Lisa's event
Thumbnail

Shakespeare by the Sea's The Merry Wives of Windsor at Point Fermin Park

August 18, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Join us for The Merry Wives of Windsor! The Merry Wives of Windsor is a rollicking romantic comedy which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time.  It’s mischief and mayhem galore. A legend in his own mind, ne'er-do-well Sir John Falstaff, believes he has found the cure for all his financial problems. He’ll seduce two of the wealthiest ladies in town and relieve them of their virtue along with their change purses. But the two smart and sassy Real Housewives of…See More
18 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Softball Takes Control Of Camino Real League
19 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star High Softball Takes Control Of Camino Real League

LONG BEACH - If there's anything that unnerves Mary Star High softball, right now it's hard to see.For the third time this season, the Stars would defeat host St. Anthony of Long Beach, 2-0 to grab complete control of the Camino Real League championship picture with three games remaining. It's also the second time Mary Star was…See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
DojO- commented on DojO-'s blog post The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~
"acebook: Event pg.   Yu Ooka Group   "Jazz&Blues session"    Sun., Apr. 29th  8 PM - 9:30 PM D Language presents:  Feat. Yu, Barbara, Paulo, Yvette, Tateng,…"
20 hours ago
Lisa posted events
15 more…
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @donnalittlejohn: Will SpaceX give a ‘ripple-effect’ boost to San Pedro? Many say yes https://t.co/09UaIaf3GV
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Lisa updated their profile photo
yesterday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service