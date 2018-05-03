PROVENANCE at Little Fish Theatre

Provenance

by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder

directed by Holly Baker-Kreiswirth

May 3-24

Cleo’s life is spent caring for rare books in a library reached by driving up a foggy and foreboding mountain. Her only contact with the outside world comes by way of students from the village below, whom Cleo teaches to read – including a gentleman named George, who is in love with her. Cleo’s life is forever changed by the sudden arrival of Frances, a cultured connoisseur of first edition publications. Frances is on a quest to read a list of 100 books, and the last book is in Cleo’s library. Frances has also summoned her estranged daughter, Amelia, to join her. But when the final book on her list turns up missing, Frances refuses to leave and Cleo faces a hard truth about her own life. Provenance is a story about the books we read and the stories we tell.

