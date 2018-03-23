 

PSPA Presents: Coppelia

PSPA Presents: Coppelia

Time: May 18, 2018 at 7pm to May 20, 2018 at 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: ballet
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Peninsula School of Performing Arts, under the direction of Tita Boulger, is pleased to present the full-length ballet Coppelia, a love story in three acts. This beloved ballet is regarded as dance’s great comedy, with music by Leo Delibes. The ballet combines the romance between Swanilda and Franz with the story of the doll maker Dr. Coppelius, whose greatest desire is to create a doll with a soul. Franz promptly falls in love with Coppelia, whom he thinks is alive, but eventually recognizes she is just a doll and he returns to Swanilda. In Act III everyone reconciles and celebrates their marriage with the final grand divertissements.

Tickets: $20 and $30

