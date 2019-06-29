Puppet Show

Puppet ShowJune 29, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm
Endless Summer MovieJune 28, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
The Jungle BookJune 28, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm
Time: June 29, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm
Location: Pinto Dos Philippines Art Gallery
Street: 479 W. 6th St.. Suite 107
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.pintadosgallery.co…
Phone: 310-548-8148
Event Type: puppet, art, kids, families
Organized By: Heather Caine
FREE.
http://www.pintadosgallery.com/
