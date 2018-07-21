PVAC 2018 Summer Art ShowJuly 21, 2018 at 10am to July 22, 2018 at 5pm
Nikunj Ras Kirtan EnsembleJuly 29, 2018 from 5:30pm to 8pm
The Glass Family Electric BandJuly 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: July 21, 2018 at 10am to July 22, 2018 at 5pm
Location: Malaga Cove Lawn Show
Street: Palos Verdes Dr W between Via Corta And Via Chico
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Website or Map: http://pvartcenter.org/
Event Type: art, jewelry, clothes, photography
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Painting.
Jewelry.
Ceramics.
Wearing Art.
Photography.
Prints.
Comment
RSVP for 2018 Summer Art Show to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot