 

2018 Summer Art Show

Event Details

2018 Summer Art Show

Time: July 21, 2018 at 10am to July 22, 2018 at 5pm
Location: Malaga Cove Lawn Show
Street: Palos Verdes Dr W between Via Corta And Via Chico
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Website or Map: http://pvartcenter.org/
Event Type: art, jewelry, clothes, photography
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

Painting.

Jewelry.

Ceramics.

Wearing Art.

Photography.

Prints.

