Summertime And HealingMay 5, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm
PVPA Performing Groups "Journey To The Past"May 5, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: May 25, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, entertainment
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 30 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The students from the Conservatory present their Spring Showcase “Journey to the Past”. Enjoy our young entertainers, ages 6-17, singing and dancing to music through the decades. Love is timeless and some stories are decades old. Come see our story! Also featuring Ready, Willing, and Able, select spring classes, and Stage One Stars.
Tickets: $15 Adult, $12 Youth, $5 Fee
Comment
RSVP for PVPA Performing Groups "Journey To The Past" to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot