 

PVPA Performing Groups "Journey To The Past"

Event Details

PVPA Performing Groups "Journey To The Past"

Time: May 25, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, entertainment
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 30 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The students from the Conservatory present their Spring Showcase “Journey to the Past”. Enjoy our young entertainers, ages 6-17, singing and dancing to music through the decades. Love is timeless and some stories are decades old. Come see our story! Also featuring Ready, Willing, and Able, select spring classes, and Stage One Stars.

Tickets: $15 Adult, $12 Youth, $5 Fee

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for PVPA Performing Groups "Journey To The Past" to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
8 minutes ago
People's Place & Palace posted an event
Thumbnail

Aileen Quinn &amp; The Leapin' Lizards at People's Place

May 12, 2018 from 7:30pm to 11pm
Join us for an exciting rockabilly swing dance music concert featuring Aileen Quinn & The Leapin' Lizards in Downtown San Pedro at People's Place.  A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Long Beach Blues Society "Blues In Schools Project".  See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Some say cranes at the #PortofLA resemble @starwars characters. #MayThe4thBeWithYou Follow us on Instagram for mor… https://t.co/SRDq1AEF0l
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @EVNautilus: Are you in the flight path of the Atlas rocket carrying @NASAInSight to Mars? E/V Nautilus is, while we're in our home port…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAFleetWeek: #FBF to when the @GoodyearBlimp flew over the @PortofLA. https://t.co/cj4pSyoclK
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
San Pedro News Pilot posted a blog post

In memoriam: Mildred Bess Kirby, 101

Mildred Bess Kirby (daughter of San Pedro Garden Club Founder, Bess Burlingame) graduated into the Arms of Jesus on April 23, 2018 in Fillmore, California at the age of 101.She was born in Chicago, IL on September 27, 1916. When she was 2, her family traveled to San Pedro in her father’s bus and lived in a tent and then a house on Santa Cruz Street, where she grew up. Millie married Wilton (Willie) Kirby in 1937 in her mother’s back yard. They lived in San Pedro with their three girls until…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Did you know the #PortofLA is the West Coast gateway for Chilean fruit? SSA Pacific Inc. has operated the Los Angel… https://t.co/44thOrECFz
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service