Time: September 8, 2018 from 6:30pm to 10pm
Location: The Wiltern
Street: 3790 Wilshire Blvd.
City/Town: Los Angeles
Website or Map: http://theatrelosangeles.com/…
Phone: 800-854-2196
Event Type: music, queen
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
http://theatrelosangeles.com/wiltern/?msclkid=2a1ef35d9acc1c459689a8cf81492836&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Wiltern%20%20PQT&utm_term=the%20wiltern%20los%20angeles&utm_content=Wiltern%20Theatre
http://sanpedronewspilot.com/events/queen-bohemian-rhapsody-movie
http://sanpedronewspilot.com/events/the-ultimate-queen-celebration
Comment
RSVP for The QUEEN Extravaganze to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot