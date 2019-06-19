 

Raffaello's Salutes Toberman With An Evening In Tuscany

Event Details

Raffaello's Salutes Toberman With An Evening In Tuscany

Time: June 19, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Michael's Tuscany Room
Street: 470 W. 7th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-832-1145
Event Type: food, entertainment
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://secure.givelively.org/event/toberman-neighborhood-center-inc/an-evening-in-tuscany

Tickets: $125

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Raffaello's Salutes Toberman With An Evening In Tuscany to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
6 more…
1 hour ago
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Saturday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Under The Sea Masquerade Ball at Grand Annex

June 9, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
https://www.grandvision.org/calendar-details.asp?id=1277Tickets: $125See More
Friday
0 Comments
Lisa posted an event
Thumbnail

Cabaret Night at Little Fish Theatre at Little Fish Theatre

June 2, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Cabaret Night at Little Fish TheatreJun 2 - 7pmA cabaret night where your favorite Little Fish Theatre Company Members sing and act their favorite musical theatre songs in a variety show that is sure to delight!TIX: $40 (includes 2 beverage tickets)Performers:  Kathryn Farren Gallai, Branda Lock, Amanda Karr*, Daniel Koh, Margaret Schugt, Daniel Gallai, Susie McCarthy, Shirley Hatton, Perry Shields, Olivia Schlueter-Corey, Brian O’Sullivan, Amanda Karr, Allen Barstow, Jordan SegalMusical…See More
Thursday
0 Comments
Bernardo Alps posted an event
Thumbnail

Sharing the Whales of Southern California at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

June 25, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9pm
American Cetacean Society - Los Angeles Chapter FREE Monthly Speaker Series Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Sharing the Whales of Southern Californiaby Dale Frink, Newport Whale Watching Southern California is the birthplace of commercial whale watching and the activity has evolved from incidentally keeping fishing boats busy during the slow season which coincides with the gray whale migration to a year-round enterprise with many custom built vessels and dedicated crews. Dale Frink works as…See More
Thursday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Port Of Los Angeles High Softball 2019 Seniors Sign On
Thursday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Port Of Los Angeles High Softball 2019 Seniors Sign On

They came together in 2016 as wide-eyed freshmen just hoping to make a name for themselves at Port Of Los Angeles High for the softball program.Two years later in 2018, they both combined for their magical signature moment.Finally on Wednesday after their respective four-year prep careers came to an end in early May 2019, senior catcher/infielder Allison Torstensen and…See More
Thursday
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

thawilsonblock magazine issue103

May 27
0 Comments

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service