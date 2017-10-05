Rainbow Services Open House

Rainbow Services Open HouseOctober 5, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm
Time: October 5, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm
Location: Rainbow Services
Street: 453 W 7th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.rainbowservicesdv.…
Event Type: domestiveviolence
Organized By: Heather Caine
In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, visit Rainbow Services to explore art, learn more about their mission, and ways you can help support. For more info, visit http://www.rainbowservicesdv.org.
