Raya Yarbrough

Time: November 10, 2017 from 7pm to 11pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: on Thursday
Acclaimed soul/blues vocalist most recognized as the voice of the opening credits of the Outlander series and the shimmering vocals featured throughout the Sci-fi hit Battlestar Galactica.
