Ready Willing & Mabel Concert

Time: July 16, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: South Coast Botanic Garden
Street: 26300 Crenshaw Blvd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://www.pvsband.org
Phone: 310.792.8286
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
The Palos Verdes Symphony Band presents this Los Angeles vocal jazz quartet featuring composition by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, and music from West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, and An American in Paris.

Tickets are $10.

Children 12 and under are free.

BYO blanket or chair.

