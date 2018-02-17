 

Rediscover the S.S. Lane Victory!

Event Details

Rediscover the S.S. Lane Victory!

Time: February 17, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
Location: S.S. Lane Victory
Street: 3600 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://thelanevictory.org
Phone: 8189944661
Event Type: family, event
Organized By: Luke Rosencrans
Event Description

Bring the family down for a free tour of the S.S. Lane Victory on February 17th. Learn the history and workings of the only ship that served in WW2, Korean and Vietnam Wars. You'll get to explore this historic vessel and hear the heroic stories of the men and woman who bravely served our country. You'll also discover several ways for you to be involved with our floating museum. More information on our ship can be had at https://thelanevictory.org/https://www.facebook.com/events/144281642926916/Lane Victory Facebook

