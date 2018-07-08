Richard III - William Shakespeare

"Saturday In The Park" With Chicago Tribute Experience!July 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: March 30, 2018 at 8pm to April 28, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Elysium Conservation Theatre
Street: 729 S Palos Verdes St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.fearlessartists.org
Phone: 424-535-7333
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: on Thursday
