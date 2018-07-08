"Saturday In The Park" With Chicago Tribute Experience!July 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Celtic Music - From Tradition To The MoviesJune 24, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Nori Tani And Tomodachi (Friends)June 10, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: April 21, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: San Pedro Library
Street: 931 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-548-7779
Event Type: music, jazz, poet
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: on Tuesday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Richard Leach - Jazz/Poet to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot