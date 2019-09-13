Rip Roarin' JazzSeptember 13, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Quiet Village Exotic Tiki BazaarJuly 20, 2019 from 12pm to 6pm
Spirit Of Zeppelin - Tribute Led ZeppelinJuly 11, 2019 from 9pm to 11:45pm
Time: September 13, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.grandvision.org/
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 32 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Rip Roarin' Jazz to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot