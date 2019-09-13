 

Rip Roarin' Jazz

Event Details

Rip Roarin' Jazz

Time: September 13, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.grandvision.org/
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 32 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.grandvision.org/calendar-details.asp?id=1306

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Rip Roarin' Jazz to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
14 more…
34 minutes ago
Vicente B updated their profile
4 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA will host a 2-part series of community meetings to provide an overview/status update on the Wilmington Wa… https://t.co/F69C8SC0jj
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Danielle Chatt posted an event
Thumbnail

Fort MacArthur Museum Open House at Fort MacArthur

July 13, 2019 from 10am to 5pm
*ENJOY AN ALL NEW FORMAT*Fort MacArthur Museum Open HouseFort MacArthur Museum, Battery Osgood-Farley Historic Site3601 S. Gaffey St, San Pedro, CA - Inside Angels Gate ParkSaturday, July 13th Open to the Public: 10am-5pm FREE ADMISSION and PARKINGBRAND NEW, SMALLER FORMAT THIS YEAR: Formerly Old Fort MacArthur Days is now a one-day event, no overnight camping. Not using Joan Milke Flores Park or Korean Friendship Bell area. Will include approx. 10-12 displays of 20th century US related…See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Andrew Silber commented on Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2018-2019 San Pedro Prep Sports Team Of The Year
"Very well done, all of you! Makes me extra proud to be a San Pedran."
21 hours ago
Andrew Silber promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2018-2019 San Pedro Prep Sports Team Of The Year
21 hours ago
Profile IconMary Zar, Joseph Bentley, SBC SoLA Gallery and 12 more joined San Pedro News Pilot
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
Port of Los Angeles breaks June, Fiscal Year container records as June volumes increase 5.8% and FY 2018/19 ends wi… https://t.co/9SY65D1NLW
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service