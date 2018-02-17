Riquezas De Mexico

Riquezas De MexicoFebruary 17, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Oscar Nominated ShortsFebruary 23, 2018 at 7:30pm to February 24, 2018 at 10pm
Trio EllasFebruary 17, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-489-3463
Event Type: music, folklorico
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Folklorico troupe Sabor de Mexico takes us on a trip throughout Mexico, from Baja to the Yucatan Peninsula with dances, costumes and music from each state. Lively dances, colorful costumes and music like no other combine to make this a wonderful "tour" of our southern neighbor.
$20 or $25 to door.
