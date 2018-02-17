 

Riquezas De Mexico

Event Details

Riquezas De Mexico

Time: February 17, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-489-3463
Event Type: music, folklorico
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Folklorico troupe Sabor de Mexico takes us on a trip throughout Mexico, from Baja to the Yucatan Peninsula with dances, costumes and music from each state. Lively dances, colorful costumes and music like no other combine to make this a wonderful "tour" of our southern neighbor. 

$20 or $25 to door.

