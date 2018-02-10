Rob Garland's Eclectic TrioFebruary 10, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Ruslan SirotFebruary 4, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Plini, Marco Minnemann And Mohini DeyJanuary 27, 2018 at 8pm to January 28, 2018 at 10pm
Time: February 10, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fusion, jazz, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Original instrumental & vocal selections plus a few eclectic covers with elements of jazz, rock, blues & funk.
Rob Garland (Guitar & Vocals)
Austin Underhill (Bass)
Carl Thomson (Drums & Backing Vocals)
Tickets: $20
Comment
RSVP for Rob Garland's Eclectic Trio to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot