Rob Garlands Eclectic Trio

Time: July 30, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, jazz, blues, fusion, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio play original high energy instrumental and vocal music with funk, blues, jazz, fusion, rock. The band includes a few eclectic cover songs at each performance. Every show is unique, so come join the fun!
Rob Garland – Guitar & Vocals
Austin Underhill – Bass
Carl Thomson – Drums & Backing Vocals
