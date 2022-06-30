Romeo & JulietJune 30, 2022 from 8pm to 11pm
Time: June 30, 2022 from 8pm to 11pm
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.shakespearebythese…
Phone: 310-217-7596
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Shakespeare by the Sea
About the Play:
Romeo and Juliet turn their backs on their parents’ ancient feud and embark on an intense and secret love affair that explodes in some of the fieriest writing about love in the history of the stage. With their families at war, the lovers risk everything to be together, in a fierce and famous drama of love and revenge.
More Information:
For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea's free performances can't be beat. Pack a picnic, a blanket, and a beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless.
ADMISSION IS FREE
(donations gratefully accepted)
FESTIVAL DATES for San Pedro:
June 23, 24, 25, July 7, 9, August 6 at 8pm: Much Ado About Nothing
June 30, July 1, 2, 8, August 5 at 8pm: Romeo & Juliet
info@shakespearebythesea.org
https://www.facebook.com/ShakesByTheSea
https://twitter.com/ShakesByTheSea
http://www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/
Twitter/Insta: @ShakesByTheSea
Press releases, photos & info please contact Stephanie Coltrin: 310-346-9716
press@shakespearebythesea.org
