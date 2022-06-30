About the Play:

Romeo and Juliet turn their backs on their parents’ ancient feud and embark on an intense and secret love affair that explodes in some of the fieriest writing about love in the history of the stage. With their families at war, the lovers risk everything to be together, in a fierce and famous drama of love and revenge.

More Information:

For audiences seeking quality, family entertainment, Shakespeare by the Sea's free performances can't be beat. Pack a picnic, a blanket, and a beach chair, gather loved ones, and settle in under the stars for a night of classic entertainment. The tales are timeless, the admission ticketless, and the experience priceless.

ADMISSION IS FREE

(donations gratefully accepted)

FESTIVAL DATES for San Pedro:

June 23, 24, 25, July 7, 9, August 6 at 8pm: Much Ado About Nothing

June 30, July 1, 2, 8, August 5 at 8pm: Romeo & Juliet

