Rosalie And Alva School Of Ballet And Allied Arts Estate Sale

Time: December 21, 2017 at 12pm to January 1, 2018 at 4pm
Location: Rosalie And Alva School Of Ballet And Allied Art
Street: 1413 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.alva.com
Phone: 310-519-1314
Event Type: specialevent
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 12 hours ago
Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase historic dance and theatrical memorabilia collected and owned by Rosalie & Alva.
• Costumes
• Vintage furniture
• Classic record players
• Recording equipment
• Treasure chests
• Silverware
• Photographs
• One-of-a-kind memorabilia
• Collectibles
