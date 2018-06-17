Rufus Choi, Piano "Two B's"

Nachef Singers Presents "A Tribute To Leonard Bernstein"June 17, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: April 14, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Beethoven: Prometheus Overture
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5
in E-flat Major, Op. 73 “Emperor”
Bizet: Symphony in C
Tickets: $58
