Rumbankete reigns supreme in the greater Los Angeles area salsa scene. This 14-piece line-up is putting contemporary Cuban dance music (timba) on the map.

Front line singers Gonzálo "Chalo" Chomat (ex Conexión Salsera) and Iris Sandra Cepeda (ex Arte Mixto) both consummate musicians from Cuba who have made LA their home.

An evolution of salsa, timba takes it up a notch, with hyper-syncopated rhythms, fiery violins and blazing brass. Rumbankete packs LA area clubs such as the Mayan and the Conga Room, here’s a chance to hear them in the Southbay.