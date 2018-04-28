 

S.S. Lane Victory Family Day

Event Details

S.S. Lane Victory Family Day

Time: April 28, 2018 from 10am to 5pm
Location: Berth 49
Street: 3600 Miner Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.thelanevictory.org
Phone: 310-519-9545
Event Type: family, day, and, educational
Organized By: Scherr Lillico
Event Description

Come aboard the S.S. Lane Victory, a national historic landmark Merchant Marine ship for Family Day.  Only a few Victory ships left floating and the Lane Victory is the only one on the West Coast.  Tour the ship, visit the museums, plus facepainting, balloon artists and more for the kids. 

