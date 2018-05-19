 

S.S. Lane Victory Welcomes Back Cao Yong: Artist of World

S.S. Lane Victory Welcomes Back Cao Yong: Artist of World

Time: May 19, 2018 from 11am to 4pm
Location: S.S. Lane VIctory
Street: 3600 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://thelanevictory.org
Phone: (310) 519-9545
Event Type: family, event, art
Organized By: Luke Rosencrans
The S.S. Lane Victory is proud to welcome back renowned artist, Cao Yong, for another wonderful exhibition on Saturday, May 19th. Come meet the artist and view his latest masterpieces. Receive an autograph with selected purchases. Proceeds help to support The Merchant Marine Museum aboard The S.S. Lane Victory. 

We'll also have music from Marsha and Larry Covin along with snacks and refreshments.

Tickets available at the door $7/Adults $3/Children

S.S. Lane Victory Welcomes Back Cao Yong: Artist of World at S.S. Lane VIctory

