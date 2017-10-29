 

Sabine Trio

Sabine Trio

Time: October 7, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, jazz, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 14 hours ago

Event Description

Sabine is widely respected as an award winning classical pianist in the United States and Europe. Also respected greatly as major jazz pianist from her work with Scotty Barnhart Quintet. She is one of the most talented musicians in the world. Fans and critics alike are welcoming a new and powerful voice in the world of jazz world.
Youtube

Sabine – piano
Tony Dumas – bass
Jon Stuart – drums

Sabine

Tickets $20

