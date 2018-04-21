San Pedro Art Association - Spring Craft Fair

San Pedro Art AssociationApril 21, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Time: April 21, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Location: St Peter's
Street: 1648 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://sanpedroart.org/wp/
Phone: 310-831-2928
Event Type: art, crafts, paintings
Organized By: Heather Caine
The array of local art assembled for this event include jewelry, paintings, woodwork and wearable.
