San Pedro Art Association - Spring Craft Fair

Event Details

Time: April 21, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Location: St Peter's
Street: 1648 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://sanpedroart.org/wp/
Phone: 310-831-2928
Event Type: art, crafts, paintings
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

http://sanpedroart.org/wp/

The array of local art assembled for this event include jewelry, paintings, woodwork and wearable.

Comment Wall

Not Attending (1)

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
1 hour ago
Luke Rosencrans posted an event
Thumbnail

S.S. Lane Victory Welcomes Back Cao Yong: Artist of World at S.S. Lane VIctory

May 19, 2018 from 11am to 4pm
The S.S. Lane Victory is proud to welcome back renowned artist, Cao Yong, for another wonderful exhibition on Saturday, May 19th. Come meet the artist and view his latest masterpieces. Receive an autograph with selected purchases. Proceeds help to support The Merchant Marine Museum aboard The S.S. Lane Victory. We'll also have music from Marsha and Larry Covin along with snacks and refreshments.Tickets available at the door $7/Adults $3/ChildrenSee More
yesterday
0 Comments
Luke Rosencrans updated an event
Thumbnail

Family Day on the S.S. Lane Victory at S.S. Lane VIctory

April 28, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
On Saturday, April 28th the S.S. Lane Victory will host a special Family Day. Families (up to 4 members) will receive full admission for just $10. We'll also have tours of the ship and children's activities including face painting and balloon artists.See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Scherr Lillico posted an event
Thumbnail

S.S. Lane Victory Family Day at Berth 49

April 28, 2018 from 10am to 5pm
Come aboard the S.S. Lane Victory, a national historic landmark Merchant Marine ship for Family Day.  Only a few Victory ships left floating and the Lane Victory is the only one on the West Coast.  Tour the ship, visit the museums, plus facepainting, balloon artists and more for the kids. See More
yesterday
0 Comments
