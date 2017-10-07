San Pedro Bay Historical Society Beer Taste

Time: October 7, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
Location: The Muller House
Street: 1542 S. Beacon Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.sanpedrobayhisoric…
Phone: 310-365-8873
Event Type: fundraiser
Organized By: San Pedro Bay Historical Society
It's always the right time for beer! Join your friends on the beautiful Muller House patio for a Beer Taste. Saturday, October 7th, 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. $25.00 per person suggested donation Enjoy beers from the South Bay, tasty nibbles, and an exciting Silent Auction. For more information visit our website. Seating is limited. Must be at least 21 to attend.
