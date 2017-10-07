 

San Pedro Bay Historical Society Beer Taste

Event Details

San Pedro Bay Historical Society Beer Taste

Time: October 7, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
Location: The Muller House
Street: 1542 S. Beacon Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.sanpedrobayhisoric…
Phone: 310-365-8873
Event Type: fundraiser
Organized By: San Pedro Bay Historical Society
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

It's always the right time for beer! Join your friends on the beautiful Muller House patio for a Beer Taste. Saturday, October 7th, 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. $25.00 per person suggested donation Enjoy beers from the South Bay, tasty nibbles, and an exciting Silent Auction. For more information visit our website. Seating is limited. Must be at least 21 to attend.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for San Pedro Bay Historical Society Beer Taste to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

San Pedro Bay Historical Society posted an event

San Pedro Bay Historical Society Beer Taste at The Muller House

October 7, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
It's always the right time for beer! Join your friends on the beautiful Muller House patio for a Beer Taste. Saturday, October 7th, 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. $25.00 per person suggested donation Enjoy beers from the South Bay, tasty nibbles, and an exciting Silent Auction. For more information visit our website. Seating is limited. Must be at least 21 to attend.See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

Oktoberfest - Chefs Studio San Pedro at Chefs Studio San Pedro

September 18, 2017 from 5:30pm to 8pm
Chefs Studio San Pedro Presents:OktoberfestFull autumn meal and crafted beer-tasting in our Art Deco Loft setting.Patti and Rexx return to demonstrate the evening's recipes.  Guests Brewmeister from Crafted Brouwererij West will discuss the art of brewing and talk about different beer choice as matched with the evenings' various menu elements.  Guests will enjoy a full dinner if appetizer, starter, main, side, dessert, beer, cooking demonstration, take-away portfolio of recipes, and all-round…See More
20 hours ago
0 Comments
DojO-'s blog post was featured

Art Saturdays Live Music & Art Walk! Saturday, August 19th | 2-6 pm

20 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Dia De Los Muertos Festival
yesterday
Heather Caine posted an event

Dia De Los Muertos Festival at 6th St

October 29, 2017 from 3pm to 9pm
aSee More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event National Theatre Live - No Man's Land
Saturday
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Saturday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Colour My World "A Tribute To CHICAGO"
Saturday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service