 

San Pedro Elks Rebuild BBQ Fundraiser

Event Details

Time: October 6, 2017 from 11am to 2pm
Location: Elks Lodge
Street: 1748 Cumbra Dr
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

$20 gets you sausage, Tri-tip, sides and an opportunity in our raffle drawings. Tailgate style lunch with fellow members and drinks at "Elks lodge" prices! Elks, spouses, family and friends are all invited. Come see our latest progress!

https://www.facebook.com/sanpedroelks

