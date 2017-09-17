 

San Pedro Festival Of The Arts

San Pedro Festival Of The Arts

Time: September 17, 2017 from 11am to 8pm
Location: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles
Street: 112 E 22nd St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.triartSP.com/conta…
Phone: 213-385-1171
Event Type: music, dance, food, craft, culture, art, family
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Live Music

Line Dancing

Dance Performances

Food & Drink

Craft Booths

Free Prize Drawings

Dance

Music

Culture

Art

Fun

Family

Friends

FREE

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Pedro Festival Of The Arts
4 hours ago
Heather Caine posted an event
Thumbnail

San Pedro Festival Of The Arts at Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles

September 17, 2017 from 11am to 8pm
Live MusicLine DancingDance PerformancesFood & DrinkCraft BoothsFree Prize DrawingsDanceMusicCultureArtFunFamilyFriendsFREESee More
4 hours ago
0 Comments
