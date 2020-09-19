Time: September 19, 2020 to October 4, 2020
Location: On Line
Website or Map: http://triartSP.com
Phone: 213-385-1171
Event Type: dance, festival
Organized By: Louise Reichlin
Latest Activity: 13 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Where: ON LINE AT vimeo.com/showcase/sanpedroartsfest
or www.lachoreographersanddancers.org DIRECT FREE CLICK ON TAB AT TOP
When: Sept 19 and 20, 2020- open for two weeks through Oct 4.
Admission: FREE
About: 19 Curated diverse dances from 17 companies & studios: Akomi Dance, Alán L. Pérez, Barkin/Selissen Project, Brittany Woo, Cathartic Art, Degas Dance Studio, Emergence Dance Company, Emergent Dance Company, Jose Costas Contempo Ballet, Kairos Dance Company, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/LA Choreographers & Dancers, Mixed eMotion Theatrix, Pranamya Suri, Re:borN Dance Interactive, San Pedro City Ballet, Tonia Shimin, WestMet Classical Training + scenes of San Pedro.
Special feature: Each piece will have a short introduction by the Artist, or an interview with Reichlin, or a short verbal introduction. Both programs are individual, with Program One/ Sept 19 seeming a little more family driven with dances created before the Pandemic, and Program Two/ Sept 20, a little more intense in subject matter, mostly with dances made during the Pandemic, but both with a diverse range.
Website: triartSP.com
Sizzle reels: https://vimeo.com/457183953 (program one), https://vimeo.com/457185142 (program two)
Louise Reichlin, Festival Executive Producer & Dance Director 213-385-1171 info louisehr@LAChoreographersAndDancers.org
Comment
RSVP for San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts 2020- a free Virtual Dance Event to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot