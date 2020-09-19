 

San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts 2020- a free Virtual Dance Event

Event Details

Time: September 19, 2020 to October 4, 2020
Location: On Line
Website or Map: http://triartSP.com
Phone: 213-385-1171
Event Type: dance, festival
Organized By: Louise Reichlin
Latest Activity: 13 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Where: ON LINE AT vimeo.com/showcase/sanpedroartsfest

                        or         www.lachoreographersanddancers.org DIRECT FREE CLICK ON TAB AT TOP

When:             Sept 19 and 20, 2020- open for two weeks through Oct 4.

Admission:      FREE

About:             19 Curated diverse dances from 17 companies & studios: Akomi Dance, Alán L. Pérez, Barkin/Selissen Project, Brittany Woo, Cathartic Art, Degas Dance Studio, Emergence Dance Company, Emergent Dance Company, Jose Costas Contempo Ballet, Kairos Dance Company, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/LA Choreographers & Dancers, Mixed eMotion Theatrix, Pranamya Suri, Re:borN Dance Interactive, San Pedro City Ballet, Tonia Shimin, WestMet Classical Training + scenes of San Pedro.

Special feature:  Each piece will have a short introduction by the Artist, or an interview with Reichlin, or a short verbal introduction. Both programs are individual, with Program One/ Sept 19 seeming a little more family driven with dances created before the Pandemic, and Program Two/ Sept 20, a little more intense in subject matter, mostly with dances made during the Pandemic, but both with a diverse range. 

 

Website:          triartSP.com

Sizzle reels: https://vimeo.com/457183953 (program one), https://vimeo.com/457185142 (program two)

 

Louise Reichlin, Festival Executive Producer & Dance Director     213-385-1171 info louisehr@LAChoreographersAndDancers.org

Attending (1)

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2019-2020 San Pedro Prep Sports Team Of The Year
Aug 9

