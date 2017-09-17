 

San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts

Event Details

Time: September 17, 2017 from 11am to 8pm
Location: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles
Street: 112 E 22nd St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 2133851171
Event Type: festival, dance, music, crafts, family, event
Organized By: Louise Reichlin
Event Description

SAN PEDRO FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (previously the TriArt Festival) announces Year 11

 

The SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (formerly the SP TriArt Festival) is a free family event featuring dance, music, & crafts. The festival has drawn in thousands of new spectators, performers, and vendors to showcase San Pedro as a center for art and culture, and it has fostered an appreciation for art among residents.

DANCE SCHEDULE

Sunday, September 17, 2017

 

1:00pm - Krushal Kiddz

1:05pm - Leah Silva's Reverb Tap Company

1:10pm - Malibu Glee Club

1:15pm - Degas Dance

1:25pm - Santa Barbara Community College Dance Company

1:35pm - Jazz Spectrum Janell Burgess

1:45pm - Lamonte Goode CYBERYOGA

1:55pm - Grupo Folklorico Tzintzuni

2:05pm - Maha and Company

2:15pm - Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers

2:35pm - Re:borN Dance Interactive

2:55pm - Freaks With Lines

3:05pm - 7th St Ballet

3:12pm - Pyschopomp Dance Theater

3:23pm - James MahKween's Eternity Dance Theatre

3:33pm - Authentic: Grooves

3:45pm - The PGK Project

4:00pm - People's Place Pacers

 

FEATURED MUSIC GROUPS

4:15 pm - Cuñao

6:30 pm - Windy Barnes & The Pedro Players

