 

San Pedro Festival Of The Arts - Free Preview Concert

Event Details

Time: September 15, 2018 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: dance, ballet, arts
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

https://alvasshowroom.com/event/san-pedro-festival-of-the-arts-2/

https://triartsp.com/

FREE

