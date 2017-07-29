San Pedro Pirate Boosters Annual Car Show

Muller House Museum Summer Wine TasteJuly 29, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
San Pedro Pirate Boosters Annual Car ShowJuly 22, 2017 from 9am to 2pm
Location: San Pedro Pirate Boosters
Street: 14th & Alma
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.sanpedropirateboos…
Phone: 310.701.9357
Event Type: cars, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Come out and enjoy a day of fun with the family. Help support Pirate Athletic.
Free spectator admission.
Paypal: www.SanPedroPirateBoosters.com
Mail to: SP Pirate Boosters Club, Attn: Leonard Miller, 1536 W. 25th St., Box #232, San Pedro, CA 90721
SPPiratesBoostersClub@gmail.com
(310) 701-9357
