 

San Pedro Pirate Boosters Annual Car Show

Event Details

San Pedro Pirate Boosters Annual Car Show

Time: July 22, 2017 from 9am to 2pm
Location: San Pedro Pirate Boosters
Street: 14th & Alma
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.sanpedropirateboos…
Phone: 310.701.9357
Event Type: cars, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Come out and enjoy a day of fun with the family.  Help support Pirate Athletic.

Free spectator admission.

Paypal: www.SanPedroPirateBoosters.com

Mail to: SP Pirate Boosters Club, Attn: Leonard Miller, 1536 W. 25th St., Box #232, San Pedro, CA 90721

SPPiratesBoostersClub@gmail.com

(310) 701-9357

