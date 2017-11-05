San Salvador Pacific Heritage Adventure

National Theatre Live - No Man's LandNovember 5, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm
Time: October 9, 2017 to October 11, 2017
Location: San Salvador Ship
Street: Berth 84, 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://sdmaritime.org
Phone: 619-234-9153
Event Type: ship
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
4 Hours Day Sail
Oct 9, 10 and 11
Boarding Los Angeles Maritime Museum
Adults: $99
Senior: $94 ages 62+
Military: $94 with ID
Student: $94 ages 13-17
Children: $59 ages 3-12
