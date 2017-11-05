 

San Salvador Pacific Heritage Adventure

Event Details

San Salvador Pacific Heritage Adventure

Time: October 9, 2017 to October 11, 2017
Location: San Salvador Ship
Street: Berth 84, 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://sdmaritime.org
Phone: 619-234-9153
Event Type: ship
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago

Event Description

4 Hours Day Sail

Oct 9, 10 and 11

Boarding Los Angeles Maritime Museum

Adults: $99

Senior: $94 ages 62+

Military: $94 with ID

Student: $94 ages 13-17

Children: $59 ages 3-12

Attending (1)

