"Saturday In The Park" With Chicago Tribute Experience!July 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Celtic Music - From Tradition To The MoviesJune 24, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Nori Tani And Tomodachi (Friends)June 10, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: July 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fusion, jazz, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: yesterday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for "Saturday In The Park" With Chicago Tribute Experience! to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot